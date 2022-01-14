DMH Aesthetics

Led Light Shield Mask

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Poosh

Sometimes— ok, most of the time— we don’t have 20+ minutes to lie down with special goggles on under a professional (not to mention licenced-only) LED device. Luckily, we’ve got a solution: this at-home, hands-free, wearable mask lets you carry on with your day, whether that’s answering emails, meeting a deadline, giving yourself a mani, or watching TV and winding down. This is a 3-in-one LED light therapy mask: red light calms inflammation, blue light is ideal for acne and breakouts, and the amber setting is best for dark spots and anti-aging. Enjoy a beauty boost from anywhere with zero downtime.