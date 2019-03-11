West Elm

Led Hoop Chandelier

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Like a glowing halo, our LED Hoop Chandelier illuminates your space with warm, dimmable light that lasts up to 20,000 hours. Its LED lights are built right into the fixture—that means you'll never have to replace another light bulb again. 34.8"diam. x 38"-72"h. Iron canopy and frame in a Bronze finish. Aluminum and acrylic diffuser in a Brass finish. Integrated LED design; average lifespan of 20,000 hours. LED light is fully integrated into the fixture and cannot be replaced. Adjustable hanging height. May be paired with dimmer switch (not included). Imported. Make the switch to energy-efficient LED lighting. Learn more.