Crafted from glass and iron for a sweet vintage appeal, this battery-powered lantern uses LED bulbs for a real flame effect, perfect for illuminating your outdoor parties at night. - Iron, plastic, glass - Requires 4 AA batteries - 6 hour timer - For indoor or outdoor use - Working time approximately 120 hours - Hardware included - Non-replaceable LED bulbs - Imported 9.5"H, 9.5" diameter