Nanushka

Leba Ribbed Knit Flared Pants

$335.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Nanushka's 'Leba' pants are knitted with cashmere and merino wool yarns for a flexible ribbed finish. They're topped with a comfy elasticated waistband, so they're ideal for long haul travel. The flared shape works well with sandals, chunky sneakers and boots alike.