Pacifica

Leave Pretty Anti-puff Eye Patches

$4.99

At Target

Skincare that incorporates synergistic beneficials. Use these spot treatment masks on areas that need extra love including puffy under eyes and dark circles. 2 single use natural fiber masks.Key ingredients to love your skin:BLUE TANSY: Rich in antioxidants. Helps soothe.LINDEN LEAF: Helps lock in moisture.KELP EXTRAct: High in iodine, minerals and antioxidants.Directions: Gently remove single use spot masks. Apply to areas that need extra love. Kick your feet up and relax for 10-20 minutes. Remove mask and discard. No need to rinse your pretty face. Massage remaining serum over face and neck. Formulated without mineral oil, parabens, silicone or phthalates. Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters.INGREDIENTS: aqua, glycerin, tanacetum annuum (blue tansy) flower extract, ascophyllum nodosum (kelp) extract, tilia cordata leaf extract, sodium hyaluronate, xanthan gum, phenoxyethanol, ethylhexylglycerin, parfum (natural), polysorbate 20, citric acid. As with any mask, patch test recommended before use.