Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
K18
Leave-in Molecular Repair Mask
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
More from K18
K18
Detox + Repair Anywhere Set
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
K18
Next Level Repair Trio (holiday Limited Edition)
BUY
$159.00
Sephora Australia
K18
Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask
BUY
€75.00
K18
K18
Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted