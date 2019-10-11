Cantu

Leave In Conditioning Repair Cream

$5.99

The award-winning Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream is serious about promoting stronger, healthier hair! Infused with the iconic Cantu formula of shea butter and essential oils, the Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream stops and mends breakage, repairs split ends, and makes naturally curly hair more manageable with every use. When used daily, once damaged, dry, or coarse hair will experience increased shine and softness. Great for relaxed, texturized, colored, and permed hair, the Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream penetrates deeply to reduce frizz, making it a holy grail natural hair staple for those with curly hair. To use for daily styling, apply a generous amount of product to ends of damp hair and work toward roots. Comb through for even distribution. Do not rinse. Apply more to the ends of longer hair or problem areas. To use as a leave-in treatment, apply as directed for daily styling, and cover with a plastic cap overnight for maximum absorption and intense conditioning. For frizz-free hair, apply daily to split ends or damaged areas. Comb through and let dry naturally.