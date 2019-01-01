Cantu

Description Same great formula as Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream, America’s #1 Leave-In, optimized for Natural Hair. When used daily, it helps promote stronger, healthier hair. Made with pure shea butter and formulated without harsh ingredients. Benefits/Features *Stops & Mends hair breakage *Hair is soft & manageable *Reduces frizz & flyaways Ingredients without mineral oil Sulfate Parabens, Silicones, Phthalates, Gluten, Paraffin Propylene Our mission is to create ultra-nourishing beauty, skin and hair products that allow your authentic beauty to shine.