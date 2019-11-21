Mielle Organics

Leave-in Conditioner White Peony

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The 8oz Mielle Organics White Peony Leave-In Conditioner is a lightweight product that contains a number of certified organic ingredients to help your hair look its best. It smoothes down frizz and manages those pesky flyaways while also working to protect your hair and seal in moisture. The paraben-free leave-in conditioner can be used on a daily basis including when you want to protect your hair from the effects of heat. The easy-to-use spray could make improving your hair simpler than ever.