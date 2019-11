It's a 10

Leave-in Conditioner Spray Product

$12.49

At it's a 10 haircare

LOVE this product I have been using this miracle leave in treatment for years and that says a lot because I never use to find hair products that I loved so much to keep using them over and over instead of trying something new. But I have consistently used this for many years. I have long, thick, frizzy and wavy hair. This product smooth outs the tangles and leaves my hair feeling much softer and more manageable.