As I Am

Leave In Conditioner – 8 Fl Oz

$11.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Cruelty Free Natural Highlights Eases wet combing Helps strengthen hair Seals the cuticle layer Supports healthy hair growth Adds moisture and shine Prepares your hair for styling Especially beneficial if custard, gel or setting cream is to be applied for final styling Specifications Hair Type: Textured, All Hair Types Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Dye-Free, Aluminum-Free Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Basic Conditioning, Moisturizing Net weight: 8 fl oz (US) TCIN: 14441398 UPC: 858380002011 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1258 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Prepare to Style! A great leave-in is a vital first step in styling. Smooth it on after cleansing and conditioning. Your finished style will be softer shinier and more manageable. This natural wonder keeps tangles away and provides a great foundation for natural styling. It contains an organic strengthening agent, plus natural ingredients that promote hair growth. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Natural Products that have an unqualified or qualified on-pack marketing claim for natural. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.