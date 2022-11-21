Vernon François

Leave In Conditioner

$17.99

MOISTURE BOOST: A lightweight, non-sticky leave in conditioner spray with amino acids and plant-based keratin to help build strength. A natural detangler that is a moisturizer conditioner for hair to help restore softness and shine. GENTLE & NOURISHING: Easy-to-use spray leave in conditioner delivers moisture, natural nutrition for healthy looking kinks and curls. Professional hair conditioner to help ease frizz and nourish scalp and roots to help hair vitality and conditioning. PLANT-BASED CLEAN BEAUTY: Our Leaping Bunny certified leave in conditioner is packed with natural ingredients for hair moisture. Coconut fatty acids lubricate hair, castor oil and macadamia seed oil softens hair and lavender oil adds a lustrous shine. MANAGEABLE HAIR: A leave in conditioner to help leave hair looking and feeling healthy. Conditioning care for frizzy, curly, kinky, coily or wavy hair. Spray leave in conditioner on the mid lengths and ends of hair gently massaging into hair strands with downward strokes. CLEAN, KIND & CARING PRODUCTS: Award-winning celebrity hairstylist and educator Vernon François offers quality and effective natural hair products that have been tried and tested. A natural hair conditioner for all hair textures. Leaping Bunny certified.