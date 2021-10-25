OUAI Haircare

Leave-in Conditioner

An essential addition to your on-the-go hair care routine, OUAI Haircare’s travel-size Leave-In Conditioner ticks all the boxes – hydrating, conditioning, detangling and protecting from heat in just a few spritzes. Enriched with nutrient-rich amino acids, protective vitamin E and strengthening hydrolysed proteins, it nourishes as it perfects, making hair better in the long-run as well as immediately. Perfect as a pre-style prep spray, it gives stressed-out strands a much-needed moisture boost and improves elasticity and bounce to help you get the best look possible, whatever your style.