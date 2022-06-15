Veronika Maine

Leather Zip Jacket

Designer's Notes This leather jacket is part of our Forward range and is consciously crafted from Realgrade leather and accredited by the Leather Working Group. Realgrade leather certifies socially and environmentally responsible supply chains are used in the production of New Zealand hides. Crafted from a buttery soft pure leather, this classic zip front leather jacket is the versatile essential you will treasure for a lifetime. Designed with a minimal rounded neckline, panelling details and a subtle flared sleeve. A modern and feminine take on a classic leather jacket, you will reach for this through the cooler months for endless layering potential. We love styling over one of our fine knitted turtlenecks for a textural winter ready look. VM Forward is a dedicated range of styles made from certified sustainable fabrics. This collection is our contribution to decreasing the environmental and social impact of fashion on the world. Find out more. Product & Fit Details