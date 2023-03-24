Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
SINGES
Leather Tote Bag
$23.12
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Need a few alternatives?
Cuyana
Tall Easy Zipper Tote
BUY
$268.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Tall Structured Leather Tote
BUY
$228.00
Cuyana
SINGES
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$23.12
Walmart
ECOSUSI
Laptop Tote
BUY
$54.99
Amazon
More from Totes
Cuyana
Tall Easy Zipper Tote
BUY
$268.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Tall Structured Leather Tote
BUY
$228.00
Cuyana
SINGES
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$23.12
Walmart
ECOSUSI
Laptop Tote
BUY
$54.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted