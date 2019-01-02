Our best selling Leather Tech Envelope now available in a two sizes! The perfect way to store and organize all of your daily tech essentials, these envelopes are crafted from smooth, unlined Vachetta leather that will soften over time with use. With multiple pockets, card slots and pouches simply add your cords, cables, phone, iPad and other tech and then fold, snap and off you go! The smaller size is designed to fit a regular iPad while the large is designed to fit an iPad Pro.
• Small: 8" h x 10" w x .5" d
• Large: 12.5”h x 9.5”w
• Vachetta leather, snap closure.
• See Product Information for more details.
• Wipe clean with a dry cloth.
• Imported.
• Monogramming is foil-debossed.
Standard delivery in 5 to 7 business days. Rush delivery in 2 to 3 days.