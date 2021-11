Mark & Graham

Leather Tassel Zipper Pouch

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mark & Graham

This simple yet sophisticated zipper pouch is crafted from beautifully soft leather and features a zippered closure with a fun leather tassel pull. These bright little pouches can be used as a coin purse or a wallet, just throw it inside of our stylish leather bags and never waste time again searching for your most important items.