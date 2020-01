Zara

Leather Square Toe Heels

$89.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

BLACK - 2234/510 Leather heels available in multiple colors: black and snakeskin. Leather upper. Black pair with suede finish. Snakeskin with animal print. Lined heels. Squared toe. Ankle strap closure. Heel height 3.7 inches (9.5 cm)