Valentino

Leather Soul Rockstud Hiking Boots

$1545.00

Buy Now Review It

At Forward By Elyse Walker

Leather upper with cleated rubber sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 125mm/ 5 inches in height. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. Lace up front. Padded suede collar. Pyramid stud trim. Our Style No. VENT-WZ375. Manufacturer Style No. QW0S0J13UGX. Model is in Size S. View detailed measurements of this item. .