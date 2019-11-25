Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
ASOS DESIGN
Leather Slot Through Foldover Ladies’ Wallet
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
For those must-carry essentials Fold-over design Zipped inner pocket Multi card and cash compartments
Need a few alternatives?
Kalmore
Classic Billfold
$13.99
$12.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Dagne Dover
Essentials Clutch Wallet
$125.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Totesavvy
11-pocket Diaper Bag Organizer
$72.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Bellroy
Travel Wallet
$119.00
from
Bellroy
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Leather Slot Through Foldover Ladies' Wallet
$24.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Samson Slingback
£25.00
£20.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Redwood Premium Leather Western Lace Up Boots
£85.00
£68.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Saucer Slingback Pointed Heels
£35.00
£28.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Wallets
Mulberry
Zip Coin Pouch
£150.00
from
Mulberry
BUY
Stella McCartney
Falabella Faux-suede Card Holder
£165.00
from
Selfridges & Co.
BUY
Gucci Beauty
Bloom Pochette
$75.00
$37.50
from
eBay
BUY
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted