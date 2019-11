AllSaints

Leather Skies Eau De Parfum

At AllSaints

Primal, sensual, leather. Leather Skies is a woody leather scent; a welcome addition to our exclusive unisex fragrance collection. Olibanum and smoked black pepper collide, creating a punchy first impression. At the heart, warm and soft leathery notes – contrasted with the scent of wood and organic cistus.