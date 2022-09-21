Karen Millen

Leather Signature Moto Jacket

Style Notes A real signature item, this leather jacket keeps you looking fashionable from season to season. Using expertly placed panelling to create a lightly tailored silhouette, the biker comes cropped at the waist for a flattering look. Our signature KM-branded buttons and glossy zips also give the classic leather an ultra-premium feel. Details & Care Main: 100% Lambs Leather. Lining: 100% Polyester. Do not clean. Centre back length: 48cm