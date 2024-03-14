Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
£89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
$178.00
Free People
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£89.99
Zara
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Coach
Soho Bag In Repurposed Denim
BUY
$395.00
Coach
More from Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Floral Print Dress
BUY
£119.00
Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Oversize Linen Blend Waistcoat
BUY
£109.00
Zara
More from Shoulder Bags
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
$178.00
Free People
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£89.99
Zara
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Coach
Soho Bag In Repurposed Denim
BUY
$395.00
Coach
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted