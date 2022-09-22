United States
Mango
Leather Shopper Bag
$79.99
At Mango
Description 100% Suede. Shopper style. Two long handles. Zip fastening. Magnetic button closure. Interior cotton lining. Committed Collection. 14.17x5.91x13.78in (LengthxHeightxWidth). The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Bags Leather Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% bovine leather. Lining: 100% cotton. Trimming: 100% zinc