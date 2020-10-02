Arket

Leather Shirt

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Made from soft and supple leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, this timeless shirt will age beautifully over time. The construction draws inspiration from classic shirts and is therefore styled with a regular shirt collar, a six-button front opening and cuffs with buttoned plackets. A regular-fit style loose enough to be worn over other layers. Unlined Round hemline with side slits Tonal black buttons Chrome-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of chromium sulphate