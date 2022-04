Karen Millen

Leather Seam Detail Buckle Waist Jacket

£399.00 £319.20

Buy Now Review It

At KAREN MILLEN

With its clean lines and modern seam detailing, this glossy leather jacket marks a refined take on covering up. It buckles neatly at the waist to draw the eye to the narrowest part of the figure and features a minimal, collarless fit for added sophistication.