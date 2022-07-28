Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Porte & Paire
Leather Sandals
£225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Porte & Paire
Porte & Paire
Leather Ankle Boots
BUY
$424.47
Net-A-Porter
Porte & Paire
Leather-trimmed Fishnet Loafers
BUY
£195.00
Net-A-Porter
Porte & Paire
Leather-trimmed Fishnet Loafers
BUY
$215.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted