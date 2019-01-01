Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Gianvito Rossi

Leather Over-the-knee Slouchy Boots

$1975.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Statement over-the-knee luxe leather boots with slouchy design and block heel. Self-covered block heel, 3" (85mm). Leather upper. Point toe. Leather lining and sole. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
How To Wear Dresses With Over-The-Knee Boots
by Alyssa Coscarelli