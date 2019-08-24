Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Free People
Leather Obi Belt
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Effortlessly wrap this leather obi belt around your waist and complete in a variety of ways with a ocho, bow, rosette, twist or classic tie detail.
Featured in 1 story
Priyanka Chopra’s Corset Belt Just Won Cannes
by
Mekita Rivas
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Levi's
Skinny Suede Belt
$38.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Contrast Leather Belt
$25.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pieces
Ring Belt
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
Sun Bleached Belt
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Belts
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted