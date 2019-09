Ganni

This dress was the second look out on GANNI's Spring '19 runway and immediately grabbed our attention. Cut from buttery olive-green leather, it has feminine puffed sleeves and a mini A-line skirt. At the show, it was worn buttoned-up to the collar with bare legs and hiking boots, but looks just as good with a logo tee or turtleneck layered underneath.