Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
& Other Stories
Leather Midi Pencil Skirt
£169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
High waisted smooth leather midi skirt in a pencil silhouette with a cut out hemline and bias cut seam.
Need a few alternatives?
Tory Burch
Rowan Skirt
$248.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
Anine Bing
Bar Silk Skirt
$229.00
from
Anine Bing
BUY
Bershka
Satin Midi Skirt
$39.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Topshop
Leather Split Skirt
$320.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Skirts
Christopher Kane
Royal Stewart Tartan Mini Kilt
$775.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Eloquii
Plus-size Faux Leather Trumpet Skirt
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Thom Browne
Step Hem Pleated Wool Blend Miniskirt
$1190.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Urban Renewal
Vintage Pleated Skirt
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted