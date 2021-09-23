Gucci

Leather Lug Sole Loafers

$980.00

At Farfetch

Gucci Leather lug sole loafers A lug sole Horsebit loafer with blue rosebud print lining on the insole. A mainstay in Gucci history since the '50s, the classic Horsebit loafer bridges the past to the present. A homage to the House's heritage rooted in the equestrian world, the emblematic shape is reworked in a contemporary shape on a rubber lug sole.;Black shiny leather;Gold embroidered bee on the back;Horsebit detail;Rubber lug sole;1" height;Blue rosebud print lining;Made in Italy. Made in Italy Composition outer: Leather 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: 577236DS800