Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons x Dr Martens

Leather Loafers

$420.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Collaborations between Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons and Dr. Martens are always full of exciting takes on the footwear brand's durable classics. These loafers are made from supple leather detailed with signature contrast stitching around the chunky sole. Style yours with fun checked socks.