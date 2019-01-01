Search
Products fromShop
Barneys New York

Leather Lace-up Ankle Boots

$500.00$100.00
At Barneys Warehouse
Known for its craftsmanship and quality, the exclusive Barneys New York footwear collection includes hand-stitched details and some of the finest luxury materials. Barneys New York's maroon leather lace-up ankle boots are designed with a durable rubber lug sole. 1.5"/40mm heel (approximately). 4"/100mm shaft (approximately). Rounded toe. Rubber block heel. Black flat laces. Antiqued gunmetal-tone hardware. Lace-up style. Lined with leather. Rubber lug sole. Available in Maroon. Made in Italy. Style #505926190
Featured in 1 story
Boots Are Finally On Sale—And They're Good
by Rebekkah Easley