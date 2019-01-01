Known for its craftsmanship and quality, the exclusive Barneys New York footwear collection includes hand-stitched details and some of the finest luxury materials.
Barneys New York's maroon leather lace-up ankle boots are designed with a durable rubber lug sole.
1.5"/40mm heel (approximately).
4"/100mm shaft (approximately).
Rounded toe.
Rubber block heel.
Black flat laces. Antiqued gunmetal-tone hardware.
Lace-up style.
Lined with leather.
Rubber lug sole.
Available in Maroon.
Made in Italy.
Style #505926190