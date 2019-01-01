Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Alexandre Birman
Leather Kittie Ankle Boots
$695.00
$383.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Forward By Elyse Walker
Leather upper and sole. Made in Brazil. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heel. Back zip closure. Our Style No. ABIR-WZ84. Manufacturer Style No. 350580005.
Featured in 1 story
Boots Are Finally On Sale—And They're Good
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
Jagger Edge
Blocked Boots
$205.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
New Look
Elmo Red Block Heel Chelsea Boots
$47.36
from
ASOS
BUY
Bella Vita
Emerson Ii Chelsea Bootie
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Trademark
Flat Delphine Boot
$448.00
from
Trademark
BUY
More from Alexandre Birman
Alexandre Birman
Bow-embellished Suede And Pvc Slides
$495.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Alexandre Birman
Julyta Floral-print Canvas Wedge Sandals
$595.00
$360.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Alexandre Birman
White Leather Kitten Booties
$695.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Alexandre Birman
Kittie Ankle Boots
$726.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Booties
Ellery
Printed Leather Ankle Boots
€535.00
€267.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
L'intervalle
Brighton Zebra Print Suede
C$208.00
C$99.99
from
L'Intervalle
BUY
Olay
Face Sunscreen Serum + Makeup Primer, Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes Fragrance Free
C$9.78
from
Target
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted