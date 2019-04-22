Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Keychains
Barneys New York
Leather Keychain
$50.00
$11.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys Warehouse
Leather Keychain
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Cheap & Cheerful Under-$20 Mother's Day Gifts
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Need a few alternatives?
Kara
Serpent Bottle Opener Keychain
$38.00
from
Kara
BUY
CB2
Contour Extra Large Petal Brass Key Ring
$24.95
$9.99
from
CB2
BUY
Areaware
Contour Key Ring
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Prada
Pradamalia Leather Iphone Cover
$280.00
from
Prada
BUY
More from Barneys New York
Barneys New York
Neoprene-insert Rain Boots
$165.00
$69.30
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
Barneys New York
Fringed Raffia Slide Sandals
$245.00
$37.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
Barneys New York
Fringed Raffia Slide Sandals
$245.00
$44.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
Barneys New York
Thin Domed Band
$1950.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Keychains
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (white)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (pink)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (yellow)
£35.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
Philips Avent
Ultra Soft Snuggle Pacifier
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted