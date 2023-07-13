LUXEORIA

Leather Journal Vintage Notebook

A PERFECT VINTAGE LEATHER JOURNAL: Looking for a journal that's both practical and stylish? Look no further than our leather journal. Made from Cruelty Free Genuine Buffalo leather which is naturally tanned with Oils & Salt and is Chrome free. These Journals can be used by Men, Women of any Age-group. Each journal is unique due to variations in leather shade and appearance, giving you a one-of-a-kind item to call your own. EXPERIENCE IMPECCABLE CRAFTSMANSHIP: Our 6”x8” 200 page journal comes in 170gsm edge deckle no bleed scrapbook paper that's perfect for writing, drawing, or sketching with any pen. Take it with you to your favorite places and destinations and let your thoughts flow onto the pages. Compact and lightweight, it's easy to carry in your bag so you never have to miss a moment of inspiration. The binding is stitched by sturdy hands to make sure that the papers are safe and secure. TELL YOUR STORY: We designed this Retro leather journal as a time capsule for your thoughts. Your important memories, accomplishments, life-changing moments and evolving dreams as a keepsake to reflect upon in years to come. These will be the memories that you can preserve for your coming generations as well and cherish them. GIFTING PURPOSE:This Journal will solve your gifting needs. A lovely treat for an anniversary, birthday, graduation, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just because. It's the perfect gift for anyone who loves to write, draw, or document their experiences. Give your wife, girlfriend, parents, students, artists, or travelers a gift that they will cherish for years to come. With its timeless design and high-quality craftsmanship, this journal is sure to impress and delight anyone who receives it. PROMISE TO OUR BUYERS: Luxeoria Journal comes with the Trust and Assurance of Purity of craftsmanship with each Writing Journal. Luxeoria prides itself on making products from the highest quality materials with attention to detail. In any case your journal arrives damaged or if you find anything faulty, simply reach out to us within 30 days and we will send you a replacement or refund-with No hassle.