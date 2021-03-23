Zara

Leather Jacket

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Leather tanned using more sustainable practices in the tanning processes. These products have been produced in tanneries certified by Leather Working Group whose objective is to evaluate the compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers and promote more sustainable environmental practices such as the use of renewable energies and technologies that reduce water consumption. In order to label a leather product as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least LWG Gold or Silver, guaranteeing that its production meets the most demanding environmental standards established by the organization. Certifications Leather tanned in tanneries certified by Leather Working Group (LWG), whose objective is to assess compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers. In order to label a leather product as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least LWG Gold or Silver. Environmental benefits Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption Reduction of emissions