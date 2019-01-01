Hiking boots surged to the top of our wishlist this fall and we love this edgy style from Moncler Grenoble that will surely stand out from the crowd thanks to the high-contrast yellow stripe running the length of the top. Made in Italy from black leather in a classic hiking boot silhouette with lace-up details and a buckle across the top, this style features clompy black treads with contrasting brown leather trimming around the sole. Pair yours with straight-leg pants and winter jackets to complete a cold-weather look that works both form and function.
upper: leather
sole: leather insole, rubber sole
round toe
buckle fastening, lace-up
Made in Italy
Designer colour name: Black