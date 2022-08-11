Anthropologie

Leather Hagen Dining Chair

$598.00 $478.40

Style No. 60252715; Color Code: 001 Fully upholstered in top-grain leather, this sculptural dining chair brings character and charm to your table. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Top-grain leather upholstery Webbed seat construction; foam and fiber fill Poplar wood frame Professionally clean; cleaning code S This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 31"H, 23.5"W, 24"D Seat Height: 19.25" Seat Depth: 20.75" Arm Height: 28.25" Arm Width: 2" Distance Between Arms: 19.5" Leg Height: 15.5" Under Clearance: 15.5"