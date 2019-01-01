Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Charles & Keith
Leather Glitter Criss Cross Sandals
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
More from Charles & Keith
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Laser Cut Detail Tote Bag
$69.00
$39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Asymmetrical Bucket Bag
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Top Handle Bag
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Gold Stud Detail Sandals
£55.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted