Mark Alan

Leather Faux Fur Collar Jacket

$45.88 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Straight loose-fitting yet stylish. Our Vegan leather look with a fluffy warm collar and long sleeves. Featuring a belt on hem and cuff to keep you looking chic & trendy. Care- DO NOT WASH/DO NOT TUMBLE DRYCountry of Origin: China