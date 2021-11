Fendi x Skims

Leather Dress

$4200.00

Close-fitting, sleeveless midi dress. Zip closure on the back with metal FENDI O'Lock zip pull. Lining branded with all-over FF logo and FENDI SKIMS lettering. Made of soft light beige leather coupled with Lycra®. Embellished with a draped band on the waist and knotted motif on the chest, both handmade.