Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Anderson's
Leather Belt
BUY
£100.00
Net-A-Porter
Anderson's
Leather Belt
BUY
$123.73
Net-A-Porter
AllSaints
Maxie Leather Studded Alcor Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
AllSaints
Benedetta Bruzziches
Venus Crystal-embellished Belt
BUY
£191.00
£255.00
Farfetch
More from Rokh x H&M
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Wool-blend Double-layered Coat
BUY
$419.00
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt With Gathered Detail
BUY
$84.99
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Asymmetric Dress With Layered Skirt
BUY
$249.00
H&M
More from Belts
Zara
Cntrn Lthr 12
BUY
£45.99
Zara
Zara
Leather Belt
BUY
$59.90
Zara
Heaven Mayhem
Silk Belt Butter Pebble
BUY
£164.00
Heaven Mayhem
Pull and Bear
Cowboy Belt With Studs
BUY
$17.90
Pull and Bear
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted