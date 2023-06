COS

Leather Crossbody Bag

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Made from leather in a smooth grain finish, this crossbody bag has an adjustable strap with zip closure. The classic black hue makes this piece a versatile staple for seasons to come. - Strap with flat pins - Shiny metal zip closure Shell: 100% Leather, Lining: 100% Cotton Height: 11cm Width: 31.4cm Depth: 10cm