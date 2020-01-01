Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Zara
Leather Criss-cross Sandals
£25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Leather sandals available in several colours. Crossover straps on the front.
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Famous Last Word Flat Leather Sandals
$41.92
from
ASOS
BUY
Shoesissima
Jay Suede Cross Over Flat Sandals
$133.36
from
ASOS
BUY
To Be Announced
Open Back Jasper Shoe
$250.00
from
Acrimony
BUY
Robert Clergerie
Gato Leather Slides
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Flats
J. Crew
Academy Penny Loafers
$178.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove - Navy
$240.00
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Pink
$160.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Humor Flat
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted