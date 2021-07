FitFlop

Leather Clogs

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At FitFlop

Our Shuv clogs. The shoes of the future. Simple. Ultra-modern. Iconic. Fun. With a brilliantly minimal, single-piece, full-grain leather upper and our amazingly comfortable, triple-density microwobbleboard midsole underneath. Irresistible, really. With built-in arch contour and our amazing microwobbleboard midsoles. Upper Material:Leather Lining Material:Leather Fastening:Slip-On Outsole:Slip-Resistant Rubber Technology:Microwobbleboard Standard