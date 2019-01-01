Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Mansur Gavriel

Leather Circle Bag

$1095.00
At Moda Operandi
Mansur Gavriel's designs combine understated refinement with exacting Italian craftsmanship. Crafted from calf leather, this cool circle tote opens to a sumptuous suede-lined interior that's fitted with two spacious internal pockets.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by Ray Lowe