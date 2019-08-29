Arket

Leather Blazer

£290.00

A tailored blazer designed with a straight and slightly oversized fit, cut from premium soft and pliable leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process. A timeless style that will age beautifully over time, detailed with a single single-button closure at front, one welt pocket at the chest front and two jetted pockets with flaps. The cut-and-sewn seams add a subtle modern detail to the look. Fully lined One interior jetted pocket with button closure Chrome-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of chromium sulphate