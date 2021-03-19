Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jil Sander
Leather Blazer
$440.27
Buy Now
Review It
At Vestiaire Collective
More from Jil Sander
Jil Sander
Black Cavaliere Boots
BUY
£1050.00
SSENSE
Jil Sander
Plissé Poplin Collar-style Scarf
BUY
£150.00
Matches Fashion
Jil Sander
Plissé Poplin Collar-style Scarf
BUY
$210.00
Matches Fashion
Jil Sander
Structured Ribbed-jersey Pajamas
BUY
$380.00
Matches Fashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted